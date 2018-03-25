Editorial: Unplugged

Last weekend, about 20 people came to New Pond Farm in Redding to take part in a custom thousands of years old — pysanky.

Pysanky is a traditional Ukrainian craft of decorating eggs using melted wax. Students first designed and then painted their eggs. Each egg took an hour or more to complete.

Two pysanky classes were held, one for children and one for adults. For two hours, those in the adult class — who traveled to the event from all across the area, including Milford, Ridgefield, Westport, Glastonbury, Danbury, and East Haven — unplugged from all their devices.

They each took a seat next to complete strangers and learned all about a craft that — prior to signing up for the class — most had not known existed.

During the class, not at any moment did anyone pull their phones or other devices out of their wallets or purses. Nor was there any device visible on the table in front of them.

Instead, they spent the entire time exchanging tips with one another on egg decorating, and also made small talk, listened to the instructor and concentrated on how they were going to design their eggs.

All of the students were 100% in the moment and focused their full attention on the task at hand.

As they worked, maybe they realized that life — just like the egg they were working on — is very delicate and should not be taken for granted.

Or perhaps they felt a strong connection to those living in Ukraine in ancient times, when the only way people could connect with one another was in person.

Those of us who remember what life was like before cell phones, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat remember that, by far, that is the best type of interaction there is.