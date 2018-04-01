Editorial: To Weston

With all due respect to Easton and Redding, two fine towns I’ve had the privilege of covering a bit recently, I’d like to extend a hearty “thank-you” to Weston.

I started at The Weston Forum in the summer of 2015. It was my first “real” job after I graduated from UConn and I was nervous to learn how to be a reporter. I never studied journalism, so coming to this community to be in control of the news you read each week was a daunting responsibility for me.

Almost immediately I felt welcome in Weston, a town I had only driven through in the past.

The town employees were helpful and kind, the townspeople were open and warm, and the staff at The Weston Forum, including then editor Patty Gay, helped me learn how to become a fair and honest reporter.

I’m grateful for the town being open and accepting of my work. I’ve cultivated great relationships with countless Westonites and consider many to be friends.

I’ve worked hard to ensure that my work was never biased toward one side or the other in town, and I think I’ve become a better writer and thinker, and a more engaged citizen in my own hometown since I’ve taken this job.

This is my last issue as an editor. I’ve taken a new job in different field in New York that I know I obtained because of my experience with The Weston Forum.

I’d like to thank the HAN Network and Patty Gay specifically for taking a chance on me and allowing me to become a better journalist over time.

Weston is a dynamic town with some of the most passionate folks I’ve ever met living in its borders. Weston is in a good place right now, and I imagine it will continue down that path.

Even if you don’t agree politically with First Selectman Chris Spaulding, I know that the best interests of Weston are firmly in his heart, and I hope all residents can see that.

Selectmen Brian Gordon and Stephan Grozinger are two qualified and intelligent men who share the same mission as Chris, to make the town the best it can be.

I’ve continually admired how most Westonites are respectful people who really want what is best for the town. I’m always glad when things among residents remain honest but civil. It’s truly becoming of the character of the town.

Some exciting things are coming up for Weston, and I hope to continue to see progress in a town that has become like a second home to me.

Thanks, Weston. — Greg Menti