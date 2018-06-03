Editorial: Thank a volunteer at Georgetown Day

Every year since 1993, something very special has taken place in Georgetown. It’s Georgetown Day, an old-town event that brings everyone from the community together.

This year, Georgetown Day is Sunday, June 10, from noon to 6 p.m. in downtown Georgetown.

Families from four surrounding towns — Redding, Weston, Wilton, and Ridgefield — as well as many others in the area — gather together to hear music, shop, and enjoy delicious food.

The purpose of the event, which has grown every year, is to give people a taste of what Georgetown was like over the past century — that it’s a community and a village that is supported by the surrounding towns of which it’s a part.

Georgetown Day brings people out to see their friends and make new ones, too.

What helps make the event a success every year, however, are the volunteers. Georgetown Day is run entirely by volunteers.

Volunteers begin planning for the event each year in early April, and hold weekly meetings, discussing in detail everything from gathering sponsorships to finding food vendors, setting up musicians and coordinating advertising.

Other jobs are involved as well, on the day of the event, such as blocking off spaces for vendors to set up their wares, coordinating parking, and cleaning up after it’s over.

There is a job for everyone, of any age.

Volunteers are truly the unsung heroes who work behind the scenes to make Georgetown Day such a great success.

So when you’re at Georgetown Day, if you happen to see a volunteer, be sure to thank him or her.