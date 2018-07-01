Editorial: Remembering Charley

Those who will be at Saturday’s fourth annual Rock’n Roots Revival will see many people wearing red, navy, and black T-shirts, with white lettering on the back that says Remembering Charley.

Redding resident and longtime town historian Charley Couch passed away in May, and the revival is dedicated to him.

It was Charley who started the event, back in 2015.

He wanted to create a fund-raiser to support the Redding Historical Society, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to educate, preserve and to promote Redding and its history.

The revival, which runs all day, begins with a road race at 8 a.m. at Putnam Memorial Park; picks up again at 1 p.m. at Lonetown Farm with live music from groups and performers including Open Road, Tom Heany, Lara Schuler, Imperial Drive and Yippee Coyote; and culminates with a spectacular fireworks show beginning at 9:45 p.m.

Add to that, there’ll be delicious food, fun games for children, and even a pie-tasting competition.

It’s truly an event not to be missed.

And Charley was the man behind it all.

Each year, Charley handpicked the artists who performed at the revival, according to Redding resident Lara Schuler, stage manager and emcee of the revival.

This year was no different. Shortly before his death, he again chose all the performers, “while knowing it’s going to be his last Rock’n and Roots,” Schuler said. “We are carrying on despite Charley’s death.”

Although Charley is gone, his presence will be strongly felt Saturday.

Last year, about 1,800 people came to the revival, according to Schuler. This year, perhaps even more will turn out.

From our talks with many people who knew Charley, it’s clear he left a lasting impression — and in the weeks, months and years to come, the entire town will continue to remember Charley.