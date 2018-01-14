Editorial: Oprah 2020?

At the Golden Globe Awards last Sunday, host Seth Meyers pointed at Oprah Winfrey and joked about her running for president. But things said in jest can sometimes become a reality.

Following an impassioned speech given by Winfrey while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award, social media was flooded with the message #Oprah2020.

After the ceremony, Winfrey’s longtime partner, Stedman Graham, told the Los Angeles Times it was “up to the people” whether Winfrey could be elected president, saying, “she would absolutely do it.” A couple of Winfrey’s close friends then confirmed to CNN that she is “actively thinking” about it.

Winfrey even has a rallying cry. During her speech, she received thunderous applause when she said hopefully, “A new day is on the horizon!”

Following the bitterly fought, divisive, and ultimately losing presidential campaign of Democrat Hillary Clinton, does the former talk show host have what it takes to win the presidential election?

Ordinarily, it may be a disadvantage not to have a track record of political experience to become the nation’s commander in chief. However, Donald Trump has proven you can be elected president without it. So lack of political experience is no problem.

Born in poverty, Winfrey is a self-made billionaire. Her upbeat personality, strong work ethic, and philanthropy have made her respected and loved by people worldwide.

She has the honor of being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, for meritorious contributions. She was also granted honorary doctorate degrees from Duke and Harvard.

Winfrey has earned respect from both sides of the political aisle — an important quality necessary to heal the political divide and get things accomplished in Washington.

Conservative political commentator and Trump supporter Bill O’Reilly once said about her: “This is a woman that came from nothing to rise up to be the most powerful woman. I think Oprah Winfrey is the most powerful woman in the world, not just in America. … She has a loyal following, she has credibility, she has talent, and she’s done it on her own to become fabulously wealthy and fabulously powerful.”

So maybe #Oprah2020 isn’t so far-fetched.

But is the country ready to elect another non-politician to the country’s highest office? Stay tuned.