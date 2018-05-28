Editorial: Freedom

The Memorial Day holiday is filled with activities and fun and it marks the beginning of easier days — lazier, less stressful, sunnier, summer days are just around the bend. It’s a time when communities come to eat hot dogs and cheer the accomplishments of kids and adults alike as they march by in a parade.

We first and foremost remember those who lost their lives in service to our great country. As we thank their brethren who stood by their side in the hardest, most awful conditions, we acknowledge the absence of so many — too many — who died in combat. They are missed by their families, friends, neighbors, and fellow soldiers, and by their community. We offer up our condolences to those who have had to live with an irreparable loss.

We also remember those who returned from war changed, scarred, some stronger for their experience, some wounded by it in ways we will never know. We thank them for their sacrifices.

We remember, too, the enemies the fallen fought against. We do not lessen the respect we show for our war dead, for our veterans and our heroes, by acknowledging the terrible cost of war worldwide.

We remember on this holiday certain words: Freedom. Liberty. Pride. Family. Country. Hope. We remember that these words were more than just words when soldiers gave their lives for them.

While mourning our losses, we also remember and celebrate our victories — global victories that ensured cruel dictators did not fulfill their horrific visions. But we also remember our personal victories, battles we and our loved ones have fought successfully and are waging every day — battles against cancer, hopelessness, loneliness, illness, and so much more. Every day that we overcome hardship of any kind we are victorious.

We remember, too, that a solemn day does not have to be a sad day. The holiday is cause for celebration. We gather with family and friends, share food and stories, play and sing and dance and enjoy the freedoms our country affords us. We remember that the freedom to enjoy “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” is the very foundation of our country which has shaped who we are and what we may be.