Editorial: Commencement

Seniors from Joel Barlow High School and Weston High School are about to embark on the next phase of their lives.

This really is a commencement — the beginning of a whole new world.

These grads can rest assured that as they move forward, they do so with entire communities that have, and will continue to, support them. Their educational foundation will hold them in good stead, not just in the first few years as they take on college or careers, but for the rest of their lives.

Education is not just about classes and grades. The members of the class of 2018 have been taught the importance of service, hard work, curiosity, imagination, kindness, passion, community, family, and life balance. These — not the grade on that math test or the score of the lacrosse game — are what will be long remembered and treasured.

May the graduates use well these many precious gifts they have learned.

There’s a very good reason why graduation ceremonies are called commencement exercises. The end of high school really is the beginning of one’s adult life — “Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end,” as the song goes.

Like a doctor who spends a lifetime “practicing,” it’s a commencement “exercise” because it is just one of many beginnings the graduates will face; it’s good to practice new beginnings, to learn to embrace them and take strength from them rather than avoid or fear them.

Be true to yourself and to the values your parents and teachers and community have instilled in you. Follow your heart and your path may twist and turn, but it will always lead you where you are meant to go.

Be open to new beginnings; they are what make and keep life interesting.

Choose truth and choose kindness.

Cherish life and all its messiness.

Whenever possible, make choices that are based on positive actions rather than negative reactions.

And always remember, generosity is never a wasted effort.