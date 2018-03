Local musicians David and Deena Robushi of Easton are heading to the Opry City Stage in New York City with their band Moonshine.

Moonshine is a country cover band and will be performing on Wednesday, March 28, at Opry City Stage, a country music-themed restaurant, located at 1604 Broadway in Times Square. Inspired by the Grand Ole Opry, Opry City Stage presents a broad range of country music talent on the venue’s second and third floors.