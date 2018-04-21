Easton’s Art in the Country show seeks submissions

The Easton Arts Council is holding its annual fine art show, Art in the Country, from May 19 through June 16 at the Easton Public Library.

The council is calling for original works (abstract or representational) in oil, watercolor, acrylic, pastel, pen/pencil, charcoal, mixed media, monoprint, and sculpture to be featured at the show.

There will be cash prizes for first, second, and honorable mention.

The entry fee for EAC members is $25/first entry, $5/second; for non-members,$30/first entry, $10/second. Show proceeds aid the library and further the arts in Easton.

Judge for the art show is Liz Squillace, a Rhode Island School of Design graduate.

For additional questions, email [email protected] or call 203-261-0175.