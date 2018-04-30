Easton’s Annual Town Meeting is tonight

Easton’s Annual Town Meeting will be held tonight, Monday, April 30, at 7 p.m. at Samuel Staples Elementary School.

The agenda is available on the town website. All items will be discussed at the meeting.

Easton First Selectman Adam Dunsby provided the following information about items to be discussed at the Town Meeting:

The first agenda item authorizes the town to continue as a member of the Greater Bridgeport Regional Recycling Interlocal Committee, as we are now. This allows Easton to get together with other towns to get a better deal when we sell or dispose of our recyclables. The existing agreement is expiring, and we need to renew it.

The second item authorizes expenditure for the South Park bridges. Two bridges on South Park Avenue have reached the end of their lives and need to be replaced, one near Buck Hill and one near Riverside. We had planned to replace the one near Riverside first, as it is down to one lane. However, the governor suspended the grant for this bridge. Hopefully, that will be sorted out, but the plan now is to replace the Buck Hill bridge first, as we are informed the grant money for that one is still available, if we don’t delay.

The agenda item is for an expenditure of $1.48 million; however, we expect 100% of that money will be grant funded. It’s not clear to me that we need to have the town approve the expenditure (since no taxpayer dollars are involved), but it seems the safer way to go and gives us flexibility should the plan change again.

The third item is an appropriation of $51,000 for dashboard cameras for our police cars, as requested by our Chief of Police and Police Commission. This purchase is conditional on a grant being available (which we are working on) so there will be no cost to Easton.

The fourth item is the discussion of the town budget. This item is for discussion purposes only, and the budget recommended by the Board of Finance will go directly to referendum vote on May 8. Though it has not happened in recent memory, previously reductions (but not increases) of the budget had been allowed at the Town Meeting. The Board of Selectmen questioned the appropriateness and legality of this practice and, after obtaining a legal opinion (available on the town website), has decided that the budget as recommended by the Board of Finance will go directly to referendum.

The final two items are acceptance of our five-year capital plan and setting the dates for grand list bills, which we do every year.