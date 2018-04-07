Easton’s Annual Town Meeting is set for April 30

The Annual Town Meeting for Easton will be held on Monday, April 30 at Samuel Staples Elementary School.

Agenda items

1. Discussion and possible action of Easton’s participation in the Greater Bridgeport Regional Recycling Interlocal Agreement.

2. Discussion and possible action on a $1,480,000 special appropriation for the South Park bridges.

3. Discussion and possible action on a $51,000 special appropriation for police dashboard cameras (contingent on state grant).

4. Discussion of $44,157,632 proposed town budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year as recommended by the Board of Finance.

5. Acceptance of the five-year capital project plan.

6. Set July 1, 2018 – Jan. 1, 2019 for the 2017 grand list bills.

7. Adjournment of the town meeting to a machine vote on the 2018-19 town budget to be held on Tuesday, May 8 at Samuel Staples Elementary School from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.