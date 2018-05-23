Easton votes to send $400,000 to schools

The “aye” vote was unanimous at a May 21 Easton town meeting to approve a $400,000 appropriation that will cover the school department’s shortfall in the area of health insurance claims.

Between 80 and 100 people showed up at Samuel Staples Elementary School to cast their voice votes that overwhelmingly supported appropriating the money from the town of Easton’s fund balance.

“I was very pleased with the turnout,” said Easton Board of Education Chairman Jeffrey Parker. “I’m glad we can move forward and continue to evaluate the medical plans and come with what’s best for employees and the town.”

The cost of medical claims is significantly higher than last year, Parker said, and the school board needs to meet the claims responsibly by the end of the school year.

The medical claims shortfall has been an ongoing issue in recent years due to increases in costs to the school district. For example, in 2015-16 the cost for covering the claims was $3.2 million, and the schools had to go to the town to request $1.2 million, Parker said.

At the end of the 2016-17 year, the town was in arrears by $105,000, he said, but was able to recoup $100,000 because of a $525,000 overage.

At that time, the school department’s insurance agent, Brown & Brown, recommended putting two months worth of claims into a reserve fund, Parker said, but the Easton Board of Finance asked the school board to return all the unspent funds to the town.

“What it suggests is there should be a health reserve balance to mitigate these situations,” Parker said.

“We can’t control the claims,” he told residents at the town meeting, and he outlined what would happen if residents didn’t approve the $400,000 appropriation.

In order to pay the claims, the school board would run out of money in early June, he said, and the district can’t deficit spend. The shortfall would set off contractual issues — namely the inability to pay teachers and staff.

The schools would have to close, and the district would violate the state statute dictating that schools are kept open for 180 days, as well as four negotiated union contracts.

“There probably would be an injunction saying we have to keep the schools open,” he said, and there would be legal challenges that would add to the $400,000 shortfall expense.

Other medical plans

In light of repeated medical claims shortfalls, Easton school officials negotiated a change from traditional health insurance to high deductible health savings accounts, which goes into effect July 1.

The move is expected to save money over time, but Parker said school officials are possibly considering joining the State of Connecticut’s insurance plan.

Several months ago, Brown & Brown reported that the state plan would cost the district 9.7% more money due to more expensive premium rates, Parker said.

However, this past October, the state plan saw a rate decrease, while high deductible health savings accounts will increase.

“It’s possible to change to the state plan, but it’s probably not likely,” Parker said. “If we move to change to any other plan, contracts would have to be renegotiated and collectively bargained. We‘ll continue to look at it.”