Easton voters reject town land sales ordinance

Easton voters rejected a proposed ordinance to require future town meeting votes for major sales, leases or transfers of town-owned land during a sometimes rambunctious meeting Monday night.

The vote was 130 against the ordinance and 100 in favor, according to a tally taken and announced by meeting moderator Tom Herrmann. People were asked to stand in a certain side of the room to indicate their preference after an earlier voice vote was too close to determine the outcome.

Many proponents were pushing for a paper ballot to be taken at the meeting or for the vote to occur with the November general election.

About 300 people packed the Samuel Staples Elementary School auditorium for the special town meeting, held after a group of residents collected enough signatures for the ordinance to be considered. Some people left the meeting during a brief recess before the vote.

About 20 individuals spoke during the meeting, which lasted about two hours and 15 minutes. There was strong disagreement about how and when the vote would be taken once discussion ended.

“You can’t be a moderator and dictator at the same time,” resident Bob Davidson said when challenging Herrmann’s decisions on the voting process.

The proposed ordinance, as amended early in the meeting, would have required town meetings be held so residents could vote on any sale, lease or transfer of town property that now requires a public hearing based on state law.

State law mandates public hearings for the sale of all local parkland, open space or playgrounds, plus any other town property valued at more than $10,000. Lease renewals of municipal land involving no change in use are exempt.

Currently, the Board of Selectmen has the authority to approve the sale, lease or transfer of municipal property, with the Planning and Zoning Commission serving an advisory role in most cases.

Supporters

Ordinance supporter Peter Dacey, during a PowerPoint presentation on the proposal, said the people should vote on such matters because selling or leasing town property “directly impacts the very nature, the very character of the town of Easton.”

Dacey said the ordinance was written “to apply only to major decisions” involving municipal property and pointed out some nearby towns had these ordinances in effect now.

Resident Sherry Harris favored the ordinance because she said decisions involving town land have more impact on town citizens than any other, including budgets.

Residents should decide issues in a town meeting form of government like Easton has, Harris stressed. “You are the legislators of this town,” she said.

Resident Grant Monsarrat agreed. “It is us who should control what we do with our property,” he said.

The three selectmen all opposed the proposal, with First Selectman Adam Dunsby saying it would make government less efficient, increase litigation against the town, lead to higher taxes, and cause complications when dealing with outside entities.

Selectman Robert Lessler said the proposed ordinance “is going to create more problems than it’s going to solve.” He said the $10,000 threshold was too low and limited attendance at town meetings could allow a select group of residents to determine the outcome.

Proponent Beverly Dacey said supporters may challenge the meeting result in court because those voting didn’t have to prove eligibility and other concerns. “We’ll get the judge to dismiss this,” she said.