Easton voters approve town and school budgets

Unofficial results for Easton budget vote held Tuesday, May 8.

Question 1: Shall the Town of Easton appropriate the sum of $44,157,632 for the annual budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019? (This includes Easton’s share of the Region No. 9 budget.) Yes: 482 No: 211

Question 2: Shall the Region School District No. 9, composed of the Towns of Easton and Redding appropriate and authorize the expenditure of $24,483,453 as the operating budget of the district for the period of July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019? (Easton’s share is $10,952,394 and Redding’s share is $13,531,059.) Yes: 465 No: 225

Easton’s vote total for Question 2 will be combined with Redding’s for the final result.

Easton First Selectman Adam Dunsby said he is very happy the town budget received strong support. “The town budget process and the Board of Finance produced a very responsible budget,” he said.

Editor’s Note: Redding had an issue with their vote and is doing a hand count of the ballots. The results are not expected until later tonight.