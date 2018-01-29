Easton Town Meeting set for bond payment, senior tax relief

A special Easton town meeting will take place Monday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. in the Samuel Staples Elementary School auditorium.

Two issues are expected to be on the agenda: a bond payment due on the town-owned South Park property, and revising the senior tax relief ordinance.

The next bond payment on South Park wasn’t expected to be due until fiscal year 2019-20, but will actually take place in June, putting it in the current fiscal year. “No additional money is being spent but the timing is sooner than expected,” First Selectman Adam Dunsby said.

The town used bonding to buy the large parcel along the Mill River, on the Trumbull border.