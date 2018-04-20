Easton to replace bridge over Mill River

The public heard details on replacing the northern South Park Avenue bridge over the Mill River at the April 9 Easton Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

The new bridge, near Buck Hill Road and Marich Drive, will be almost 53 feet long and 35 feet wide and will include a sidewalk. It will have a slightly larger opening at river level than the current structure, improving water flow.

“I’m happy you’re putting in the sidewalk,” P&Z member Ross Ogden said.

The town now plans to build this bridge rather than the one farther south over the Mill River on the same road, near Riverside Lane, due to state funding availability issues. The southern bridge is now restricted to one lane. Its replacement won’t have a sidewalk.

Construction should begin this summer and take a few months. The span likely will be closed to traffic for more than a month, with a detour on Tersana Drive, Ferndale Drive and High Ridge Road. Police are expected to increase enforcement along the detour route.

Public Works Director and Town Engineer Ed Nagy said he wants to go out to bid as soon as possible for a contractor, beginning work soon after school ends. It is expected to cost in the $1.5-million range.

The Mill River in the vicinity is considered a prime trout habitat and fishing area, and doing the work during the summer and early fall would have the least impact on the fish.

Engineer Mark Zessin of Anchor Engineering Services said it will be “an aesthetically pleasing bridge” that will fit in with the neighborhood. He said 260 feet of South Park Avenue and 50 feet of Marich Drive will be rebuilt during the project.

The P&Z hearing was required because the bridge is within the 100-year floodplain, and the commission unanimously approved the application. Chairman Robert Maquat said the project would serve a community need, improve public safety, and not negatively impact the neighborhood or environment.

Marich Drive residents asked whether their road would ever be cut off during construction, and were told that would only happen for very brief periods due to equipment activity. Paving might take a few hours at the end of the project, Zessin said.