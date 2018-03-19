Easton to hold tax forum in May

A forum on tax issues will be held on Thursday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the Easton Public Library.

The forum is open to the public and will feature Ed Burger CPA, Sherman Turner JD/LLM and Chris Neubert JD CFP, who will present an overview of Public Law 115-97, an act originally introduced in Congress as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and passed into law in December 2017.

There will be an opportunity for members of the public to present questions to the panelists during the evening. Light refreshments will be served.

The event is sponsored by the Community Outreach Committee of the Easton Democratic Town Committee. Reservations are not required. For more information, or if you are in need of reserved seating, call 203-257-9323 or email [email protected]