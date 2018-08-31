Easton teen gets Make-A-Wish dream come true

It was a day 16-year-old Tyler Cummings of Easton will most likely never forget. On Aug. 2, he got to see six idols — at one time — at World Wrestling Entertainment’s Stamford headquarters.

There was WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. There was also Vince’s daughter and Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon of Weston and her husband Paul Levesque, who wrestles as Triple H. Charly Caruso, WWE announcer of Monday Night Raw, was Tyler’s tour guide and host.

Tyler was invited to meet his WWE idols as part of his Make-A-Wish Reveal party, where he was surprised with his wish — tickets to the annual WWE Survivor Series in Los Angeles in November. Survivor Series is a top WWE pay-per-view event, along with WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam.

Tyler, or Ty-man, as all his friends and family call him, was granted this wish because he has been diagnosed with an extremely rare, life-threatening degenerative neuromuscular disease that doesn’t have a name, only a number: AGTPBP 1. There are six known cases of this in the world and Tyler is the oldest living child with the condition.

There is no cure.

“Tyler’s whole body is degenerating,” said his mother, Kelly Cummings, who is a counselor at Roger Ludlowe Middle School in Fairfield. Tyler’s father Stephen works in the recruiting field at Lockheed Martin, based in Maryland. The couple also has a 13-year-old daughter named Casey.

The disease impacts balance, gross and fine motor skills, speech, swallowing, auditory processing, cognitive ability, the oculomotor nerve, and visual perception.

Tyler also has obsessive-compulsive disorder, Tourette’s Syndrome, ADHD, anxiety, and symptoms of autism, and is degenerating cognitively, according to his mother.

He will eventually lose all motor function.

Tyler is receiving regular speech services, as well as physical and occupational therapy.

Tour

On the day of his Make-A-Wish Reveal party, Tyler, who is a junior at Joel Barlow High School, was at WWE headquarters for three hours. His mother said he learned everything that goes into WWE, from the pictures taken at all events, to the T-shirts they make, to the figurines of the wrestlers. He was treated to lunch and visited the WWE gym, where he saw wrestlers working out, according to his mother.

He was also given a replica WWE championship belt, which he carried with him throughout the tour.

“Tyler has loved WWE since he was 10,” Cummings said. “He likes all the WWE shows, such as WrestleMania and Monday Night Raw. His favorite WWE event is Survivor Series.”

“His main part of his wish is to meet some of the professional wrestlers like John Cena, Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, and Roman Reigns,” Cummings said.

Stephan Cummings said walking into the WWE boardroom and watching Tyler gain a “bust of energy” was “so awesome.”

“All the staff and Tyler doing the ‘Yes! Yes! Yes!’ Daniel Bryan chant made everyone’s day,” he added.

Finding strength

Tyler’s condition is worsening, according to his mother.

“Anybody that has known Tyler his whole life knows what has progressed the most quickly is his speech and his balance,” Cummings said.

One of the hardest aspects to overcome as a rare disease family, according to Cummings, “is finding the strength to move forward knowing your child’s disease has no cure.”

“Turning that heartache of having a front row seat of watching your child’s body deteriorate into something positive has been my greatest challenge,” Cummings said. “Our turning point was to acknowledge that while we are unable to change Tyler’s journey, we can bring awareness to rare disease and medical research to ensure a cure for children in the future.”

Casey said her brother is very brave.

“I witness first-hand everything he goes through daily,” Casey said. “He is so brave during all his doctor appointments and never seems scared. I have learned so much through helping to take care of him.”

The staff and students at Joel Barlow have been the family’s “unsung heroes,” Cummings said. “They provide so many opportunities for Tyler to be involved in the school community. “

Tyler is part of Best Buddies and Unified Sports, and was honored as a Dream Team member with the school’s varsity basketball team.

“The Joel Barlow High School staff go above and beyond to help Tyler, and are the ones truly on the ground level of his disease,” Cummings said.

“I loved everything about my visit to the WWE Headquarters and it was the best day ever,” Tyler said. “They gave me the coolest WWE gear and I can’t wait to see everyone again in California at Survivor Series.”

Fund-raising event and web page for Ty-man

To bring awareness to Tyler’s condition, help support his medical needs, and explore experimental research, his family has organized a fund-raising event and web page.

The event will be Saturday, Sept, 8, from 6 to 10 p.m., at the Gaelic-American Club, 74 Beach Road in Fairfield. There will be a cocktail hour, buffet dinner, dancing, and silent auction. Tickets are $50 for adults, $25 for teens.

Tyler also has a GoFundMe page, where to date, $2,390 out of a goal of $5,000 was donated by 28 people.

For more information on the fund-raiser and the GoFundMe page, visit gofundme.com and search tymansjourney.