Easton student creates notecards to help wildlife after trip to Africa

A student photographer from Joel Barlow High School was able to capture images of elephants, rhinos, baboons, lions, giraffes and other wildlife during a family trip to southern Africa.

One day, Meghan Ogrinz and family members spent up to five hours observing rhinos, an endangered species, at a special platform near a large watering hole. They saw two rhinos charge at each other.

“They are very slow, not exactly graceful,” Meghan said.

During a month-long trip to five countries last summer, the family interacted with scientists and tribal representatives and visited such unique landscapes as desert dunes and the world’s largest waterfall, Victoria Falls.

Meghan said hiking in the dunes, with the sun creating a bright orange sky, was “amazing. It was so beautiful and open, with all the grasses.”

They took a river cruise on a small boat — called a mukuro — through a marshy area. “It was one of my favorite parts of the trip because there were so many different-color plants that just popped out at you,” she said.

The Ogrinz family — father Michael, mother Monica Black, sister Leslie, and Meghan — often slept in a rented camper van with pop-up tents on top. “It was their winter, so it could be cold at night,” she said.

“The elephants seemed so curious,” she said. “One strayed from the herd and checked out our vehicle.”

They also spent some nights at rural lodges and city hotels. They began their trip in Cape Town, South Africa, and then visited the nations of Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Zambia.

They saw the most animals at Etosha National Park in Namibia. “There were tons and tons of animals. It was like a zoo without fences,” said Meghan, 14, of Easton.

Photographs she took on the trip recently were featured in an exhibit at the Easton Public Library. The Barlow freshman also made sketches of animals on the trip that she is selling in notecards to raise money for an African-based elephant research organization.

Digging holes

Animals such as elephants and rhinos could most often be found near holes in the ground they’d dig to reach water because of an ongoing drought in the region. “We’d be driving around and see these large holes,” she said.

The holes cause tension with local villagers because of their impact on human water sources and wells.

The family also saw penguins, zebras, small monkeys, wildebeests, ostriches, oryx, a variety of birds, and many other forms of African wildlife.

They went on some guided safaris but mostly traveled independently. A lot of time was spent in national parks.

Meghan was intrigued by the local cultures. One night they heard the Damara tribe singing in the distance in Namibia, where they also visited ancient rock paintings. “It was fascinating to see the different ways people live, and to meet and talk to them,” said the Barlow freshman.

The Ogrinz family does a lot of traveling to unique locations, focusing on nature and hiking. “They usually are about seeing the landscape, but this one was more about the wildlife,” Meghan said.

The family has gone to the U.S. Virgin Islands, western Canada, the southwestern United States, and central Europe. They’ve been camping together since Meghan was young. “I’m so happy and lucky to travel to so many places and see all these things,” she said.

Her father is an architect who works in information technology and cybersecurity for a large bank, and her mother is a business teacher at Bethel High School.

Meghan’s interests include photography, music and biology, and she’s likely to pursue a career connected to biology or engineering. One possibility is ocean engineering. She’s been involved in the annual Westport Maker Faire, which showcases invention and creativity.