Easton storm damage update

As of 5 p.m., Saturday, March 10, about 11% of Easton remains without power, according to First Selectman Adam Dunsby.
UI crews are working to restore power and will work through the night and tomorrow. UI has stated that all power should be restored by 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 11.
The Senior Center will be open until 8 p.m. as a warming center. Those who think they will need to stay at the Senior Center overnight, call dispatch at 203-268-4111 and arrangements will be made.
Water is available at Town Hall. The spigot is to the left of the entrance to the police station. Residents may charge their devices in the lobby in front of the police station.