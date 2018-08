Easton Senior Center, 650 Morehouse Road, Easton will be having a $5 Tag “Bag Sale” through Wednesday Aug. 8, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Bags can be filled with tems including housewares, small electronics, clothing for all ages and sizes, baby items and toys for $5 while quantities last. Larger items are priced as marked.

Information is available at 203-268-1145.