Easton selectmen discuss Annual Town Meeting, Pledge of Allegiance

Annual Town Meeting

This year’s Annual Town Meeting will take place April 30 at 7 p.m. at Samuel Staples Elementary School.

Items on the agenda other than the proposed 2018-19 budget of $44.16 million will include spending $1.48 million for South Park Avenue bridges over the Mill River, approving a five-year capital plan, and contingent on getting a state grant, spending $51,000 for Easton police dashboard cameras.

The town’s ongoing participation in a regional recycling agreement also will be on the agenda.

The town hopes to be eligible for a state grant to buy police dashboard cameras. However, the enabling state legislation would have to be changed because it restricts grants to first-time purchases only, and the local police apparently once had such cameras, said Dunsby, who is also the town’s state representative. The state grant would cover 100% of the purchase cost.

Board appointments

The Board of Selectmen accepted the resignation of Todd Pajonas from a number of boards because he has moved to Redding. The selectmen expressed their “appreciation” to Pajonas for his service to the town.

Pajonas, a Republican, was on the Fire Commission, library board and Library Building Committee, and was a justice of the peace.

The selectmen also made a number of new appointments. They are:

Scott Charmoy as a Zoning Board of Appeals alternate.

Linda Dollard to the Library Building Committee.

Peter Lannigan to the Board of Ethics.

Thomas Maisano as a Planning and Zoning Commission alternate.

Melinda O’Brien to the Commission for the Aging.

Jim Yeotsas to the Fire Commission.

Pledge of Allegiance

During the public comment part of the meeting, two residents said they are unhappy the Pledge of Allegiance isn’t recited before the meetings begin. They pointed out that the Town Hall conference room where meetings take place has no American flag.

Dunsby, contacted later, said different boards in town can decide whether to say the Pledge of Allegiance. “It hasn’t been the custom for any board I’ve sat on,” he said.

He pointed out that an American flag is displayed in the lobby outside the conference room, on the main floor of Town Hall.