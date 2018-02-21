Easton selectmen are finalizing sexual harassment policy

The Easton Board of Selectmen worked on finalizing a formal sexual harassment policy for the town at the Feb. 15 meeting.

Sexual harassment now is covered in the municipal employee handbook, but as part of a process of updating the town’s policies and procedures it would become a stand-alone policy, giving it more stature and importance.

This takes place at a time when the issue of sexual harassment has gained in prominence and come to the forefront in the country, with the #MeToo movement and scandals rocking entertainment, politics, business, and other fields.

How often to require town employees to attend sexual harassment training was one of the issues discussed by the three selectmen. First Selectman Adam Dunsby said many town employees attended a regional training session about five years ago in Weston.

Dunsby said he doesn’t believe the town now mandates people attend sexual harassment training, but that should change. “We probably should have some requirement,” he said, adding the town may not have the resources to sponsor its own training sessions for employees.

Organizations such as the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities — a private consortium that represents towns and cities around the state — sponsor training on sexual harassment and other topics, although training site proximity to Easton can be a concern.

The selectmen agreed to look into how other towns handle sexual harassment training, with suggestions that perhaps it should be required within the first year of being hired and then every five years or so.

They prefer using the word “inappropriate” rather than “unwanted” in language referring to possibly problematic employee behavior such as verbal compliments, giving gifts, kissing, touching, and brushing up against someone’s body.

The selectmen said a formal definition of “hostile work environment” should be incorporated into the sexual harassment policy. Their conversation also covered monitoring and reporting requirements for supervisors, who would have to inform the first selectman of any possible policy violations.

While working to update the town’s many policies and procedures in recent months, the selectmen have been looking at policies of the state and other communities for guidance. The selectmen could finalize and approve the new sexual harassment policy as soon as the next board meeting.