Easton Selectman resigns: appointed by Malloy to state role

‘It’s a done deal’

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has appointed Easton Selectman Carolyn Colangelo as a worker’s compensation commissioner, which is a judge on the state level.

Colangelo announced her new position Thursday evening at the Board of Selectmen meeting, Selectman Bob Lessler said after the meeting.

At the meeting, Colangelo also formally announced her resignation as selectman, since she can’t hold a political office in town in her new position.

Although Lessler isn’t sure the exact date Colangelo will begin her new position, “It’s a done deal,” he said

First Selectman Adam Dunsby, who is currently in Hartford, participated in the Board of Selectmen meeting by phone.

“As worker’s compensation commissioner, you’re confirmed by the General Assembly, by the State of Connecticut,” Lessler said. “In this position, Colangelo will hear and decide workers’ compensation cases.”

The remaining members of the Board of Selectmen — Lessler and Dunsby — have 30 days to fill Colangelo’s seat.

If they can’t agree on a replacement, then the decision will be made by a committee of elected officials — made up of the town clerk, treasurer and tax collector, according to Lessler.

Colangelo sent an email to Lessler and Dunsby at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, informing them of her new position and of her resignation, Lessler said.

Colangelo, a Republican, has lived in Easton since 2003.

She was elected to her second term as selectman in November 2017. She was first elected selectman in 2015.

Prior to this position, she served on the Region 9 Board of Education as well as the Land Preservation Authority. She has 20 years experience practicing law.

She has been employed with the City of Norwalk since she served on the Board of Selectmen, according to Lessler.

Colangelo is married to Easton Police Commission Chairman Richard Colangelo.

Lessler said he has mixed emotions about the news.

“While I’m excited and very happy for her, this is a real loss to the board,” he said. “Carolyn is a very bright, capable individual. It has been a pleasure to work with her.”

“Carolyn is very thoughtful,” Lessler added. “She has a great disposition and demeanor.”

He said Colangelo always provides a very “lawyerly approach” to the task at hand, “so when we are dealing with revising town policies, she is a great check on making sure we are getting all the legal niceties stated correctly.”

“I do wish her well,” Lessler said.

— Correspondent Susan Hunter contributed to this story.