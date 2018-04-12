Easton selectman proposes firearms ordinance

Selectman Robert Lessler has proposed a firearms ordinance in Easton that would prohibit shooting within 500 feet of an occupied building without the owner’s written permission and carrying or shooting a weapon on municipal property.

The proposed ordinance also would ban possessing an “assault weapon” anywhere in town, and prohibit target, trap and skeet shooting except “at duly organized shooting clubs or ranges” and locations “approved by the chief of police and the Board of Selectmen.”

It would establish restrictions on minors using weapons, and require that firearms be kept “in a securely locked box constructed of steel or similar material” within a home unless being carried by people or kept close to them.

Lessler, the lone Democrat on the three-member board, said he was motivated to offer the proposal by the high school shooting in Parkland, Fla., “and renewed interest in gun safety legislation” in its aftermath.

Seventeen students and educators died in the Feb. 14 incident.

Lessler listed eight Connecticut municipalities with similar legislation — from more urban ones like Meriden to more rural ones like Weston — and said these ordinances had existed for “literally decades” in some cases. It would “be prudent for us to consider joining them,” he said at the April 5 Board of Selectmen (BOS) meeting.

While respecting people’s rights under the Second Amendment, Lessler said, they must exercise those rights “in a safe and responsible manner — this is about being a good neighbor.”

Peace officers such as the police and other law enforcement personnel would be exempt. So would people “acting to defend themselves or a third person from physical force in a manner consistent with state law.”

The potential fine would be $500 per violation. Lessler suggested the town Police Commission review the proposal.

Easton First Selectman Adam Dunsby and Selectman Carolyn Colangelo said they wanted to review the proposed ordinance before discussing it at length. Dunsby said this would allow for public input, pointing out citizens had plenty to say about an attempt to enact a noise ordinance that was unsuccessful.

“We can have a more full discussion” at a future meeting, Dunsby said.

Majority vote

In Easton’s town meeting form of government, an ordinance must be approved by a majority at a town meeting or subsequent machine vote to go into effect. The BOS or a citizen petition with a certain number of signatures can be used to bring a proposed ordinance to a town meeting.

Lessler, in a later interview, said everyone has an obligation in the current climate to do something about gun violence. “What I can do that is unique is bring something to the BOS and have Easton do its part,” he said, referring to his role as an elected public official.

While the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld the right of people to have weapons, he said, a 2008 decision written by the late Justice Antonin Scalia — a conservative jurist — noted “the right is not absolute” and included reasons why certain restrictions are acceptable. Lessler said his proposal “covers these kind of things. It’s not taking those rights away.”

The proposed ordinance includes 11 sections, noting at the beginning that state law gives the BOS the responsibility to “promote the peace, safety … and welfare” of its town and residents.

“The BOS believes that the use of firearms by individuals not properly trained and qualified to use them, or discharged in a manner that would annoy or frighten persons or animals, or discharged in a manner likely to cause damage to property, endangers public health, personal safety, rural character and quiet enjoyment of life in our town,” states the proposed ordinance.

The proposal prohibits discharging a firearm on land posted with “no hunting” signs without prior written permission, and states no one under age 18 should use a weapon except someone ages 12 to 18 for target practice under the direct supervision of their parent, legal guardian or a peace officer.

“Any person discharging a firearm shall take all necessary precautions to insure that any bullet, pellet or projectile is confined strictly to the land from which it is discharged,” according to the proposal.

Lessler said the proposed 500-foot rule, which applies to structures occupied both by people and domesticated animals, is a matter of neighborliness. “You don’t dump trash on your neighbor’s property [and] you shouldn’t leave ammunition on their property,” he said.