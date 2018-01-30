Easton says goodbye to longtime town assessor

Easton’s outgoing town Assessor Teresa Rainieri said she will miss all the people who came to her office seeking information as well as her fellow Town Hall employees.

“I’ll miss doing the everyday things,” Rainieri said. “It was challenging but also very rewarding. I’d do it all over again.”

After more than 30 years working in the assessor’s office, this will be Rainieri’s last week on the job. She officially retired last October but has been serving as a consultant since then to help finalize Easton’s new grand list, a process that concluded last week.

Being an assessor has sort of become a family vocation. One of her daughters now is deputy assessor in Milford, and her brother-in-law once was assessor in Redding.

Rainieri, 71, was first hired as Easton assessor’s assistant in 1986 after her brother-in-law told her about the job opening. At the advice of her boss, the then-assessor, she attended certification classes and eventually became the town assessor herself.

“It’s intimidating in the beginning,” she said. “You want to do well. There’s a lot of help out there from your associates (fellow assessors). All you have to do is pick up the phone and ask.”

Prior to becoming a town employee, Rainieri worked in payroll for a few local companies, including 16 years at a trucking company.

First Selectman Adam Dunsby said Rainieri has served the town well. “We thank Teresa for her years of dedicated service to Easton and wish her well,” Dunsby said.

Many residents go to the assessor’s office to question the assessed value of their home. They check to make sure all the property information is correct, such as the size of their lot, house, interior rooms and any out buildings.

“They may have bought their house for a lot of money and now it’s not worth what they paid for it,” Rainieri said. “They mostly complain about the taxes.”

After making sure assessment details are accurate, owners also can fill out forms to challenge the assessed amount with the town’s Board of Assessment Appeals. Eventually, they also can pursue the matter in court although that is rare with residential properties.

Other people come to the assessor’s office to file for local or state tax relief programs available to the elderly, disabled and veterans. The assessor also handles motor vehicle and business equipment assessments.

The next town wide property reassessment, or revaluation, is in 2021. The town hires an outside firm to do this, which is required every five years by state law.

When finalizing the grand list in years without a revaluation, Rainieri would check the building permits for any additions or major changes to structures and then do inspections to calculate the assessment value change.

“It’s busy,” she said of the position. “Every month it’s something.”

Movies, scrapbooking

Reinieri was born in Italy and spent some of her early years in England. Her father was based overseas with the U.S. military. Her family returned to the United States in 1952 to live in Bridgeport.

She has three daughters and three grandchildren, and now will be able to spend more time with family, especially her two youngest grandchildren after school a few days a week.

In her free time, the Fairfield resident hopes to go to more movies, knit and crochet, work on family scrapbooks, and socialize with retired friends. Other hobbies include walking on the beach and cooking family meals (she frequently makes Polish and Italian specialties).

Don’t look for her to move down south. “I hate the heat and am not moving there,” she said.

Rainieri plans to keep her role on the Easton Fire District Commission, which oversees fire hydrant billing in the southern part of town.