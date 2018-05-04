Easton RTC chairman to attend state convention

In her new role as chairman of the Easton Republican Town Committee, Wendy Bowditch said her goals are “trying to re-energize everybody and get Republicans elected in this election cycle.”

Bowditch and other RTC members are focusing on the November 2018 state-level elections, including the gubernatorial race.

Vincent Caprio, who was recently elected RTC vice chairman, is one of five delegates from the RTC who will attend the Connecticut GOP state convention on May 11 to vote for the candidates based on the local RTC tally.

Delegates also include Bowditch, former Easton First Selectman Thomas Herrmann, RTC Secretary Lisa Tasi, and RTC member Raymond Martin, Caprio said.

All the Republican gubernatorial candidates will visit the Easton RTC to make presentations and speeches, as part of their grueling statewide campaigns.

“Most of these people think they have a good chance of defeating the Democrats,” Caprio said. “Anyone who runs believes they can be elected,” he said. “Molloy did eight years. Most Republicans believe they can win.”

Bowditch shared her views on the governor’s race.

“We want somebody more fiscally responsible,” she said. “I personally think we don’t have a revenue problem; we have a spending problem.”

Bowditch, who has served as Easton’s treasurer since 2012, was elected RTC chairman on March 29 by the 30-member committee.

Caprio said she’s well-suited for the job.

“She’s a coalition builder,” he said. “She’s an excellent communicator and has devoted most of her life to the town of Easton. People respect her and people like to work with her. She has the support of so many people in our community. She has excellent leadership skills.”

As chairman, her responsibilities include setting the agenda and calling to order all RTC meetings and running the group’s special events, including the annual lobster bake, a dinner in September and a pre-election cocktail party.

Grandfather

Bowditch said her interest in politics and government was sparked by her grandfather, who was town supervisor — a position similar to a first selectman — in her town in Pennsylvania.

She went on to earn a degree in marketing from West Chester University in West Chester, Pa., and has lived in Easton since 1989.

She became Easton’s town treasurer in a special election after “a tax collector left and the treasurer moved to that position,” she said.

She had previously served on the Insurance Commission, which entailed buying insurance policies for the town.

Bowditch is an institutional money market broker, dealing with short-term investments for institutional clients.

Her predecessor on the Easton RTC was Jim Riling, who served as chairman and vice chairman for 11 years.

“He did a fabulous job,” said Caprio, who also serves as Easton’s Republican registrar of voters and has been involved in politics for 40 years.

“I’ve been a registered Republican since the age of 18,” Caprio said, starting with a stint on the student government while a student at Villanova University in Villanova, Pa.

“I worked on the Ford, Reagan, Bush, and McCain campaigns,” he said, adding he has worked on campaigns on the national, state and local levels.

Easton Republicans and Democrats agree on the issues that are important to residents, he said. They include maintaining the rural integrity and the excellent school system and “making sure taxes stay in line with the budget.”