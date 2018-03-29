Easton residents react to student walkout

The actions of school administrators during local student walkouts honoring the Parkland, Fla., high school shooting victims were criticized by two residents during a recent Easton Board of Education meeting.

“The BOE may have broken some laws,” said resident Anne Manusky, pointing to what she called a state law forbidding partisan or political activities on school grounds during the school day.

She “and other taxpayers are very concerned about this,” Manusky said at the March 19 BOE meeting. “I want this to never happen again,” she said.

Resident Kathy Thompson said the school superintendent, school boards, and Joel Barlow High School and Helen Keller Middle School principals “basically sanctioned the walkouts” and this could be viewed as a way of “pressuring [students] to participate.”

Thompson, acknowledging that gun violence in schools is an important issue, questioned if the protests truly were “organic … student-led” events or were driven by the Women’s March movement with a more political motive.

She said the Women’s March website makes references to issues such as over-policing and the United States exporting gun violence to foreign countries, and “goes well beyond expressing solidarity with students in Florida.”

Thompson, who has children in the Easton schools, noted that Joel Barlow was listed as a participant in the walkouts on the Women’s March Youth Empower website.

BOE Chairman Jeffrey Parker countered that he doesn’t think local students based their decisions on the Women’s March website. The Easton BOE doesn’t “endorse” having Barlow listed on the website and school officials played no role in that happening, he said.

Students organized the local walkouts “before any other group jumped in to become part if it,” Parker said.

School Superintendent Thomas McMorran said he presumes a student listed Barlow as a walkout participant. “I don’t want our schools to be politicized,” said McMorran, adding he doesn’t think this happened with the Barlow and Keller walkouts.

On March 14, students around the country participated in brief walkouts during the school day to remember the students and teachers killed one month earlier at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. The protests were to last 17 minutes to honor the 17 the people who lost their lives. Some protests also focused on gun violence issues.

Parker said the event at Keller involved students reading the names of the 17 victims and ringing a bell to remember each of them. “They honored those people who were murdered … and then they went back to class,” he said.

McMorran was at the Barlow event and called it “very respectful” of the victims. “I don’t believe it can be classified as pro- or anti-gun,” he said.

School officials allowed students to organize the events, McMorran said. “My primary role and interest was in the safety of our kids,” he said. Administrators worked with local police and fire officials to make sure outside instigators didn’t cause problems, he said.

“You put them at risk,” Manusky told school officials.

‘They needed a voice’

Board member Jenny Chieda, who works at another Fairfield County high school, said students are “clearly affected by events” such as the Florida shooting and educators should help them deal with these situations.

Chieda said students likely don’t agree with some Women’s March political views and simply wanted to memorialize the Parkland victims and share their feelings that day. “They needed a voice,” she said. “They needed to express their fears.”

Board member Randy Hicks said he was bothered by how a national group like the Women’s March became associated with the walkouts. “The folks behind it is what sort of ruined it,” he said.

While he understands the desire of students to react and thinks their actions “shined a bright light” on an important issue, Hicks said, “I don’t necessarily want protests to become part of the school day.”

Thompson was worried about possible future walkouts with different agendas, such as abortion, immigration and drug legalization. She said students have the right to express their opinions on such topics but protesting during the school day is a different matter.

“What are we going to say to them?” Thompson asked.

She urged officials to put together “a simple, clear policy” on walkouts so they are prepared for the next one, which could happen on April 20, the anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting in 1999.

Manusky asked for assurances students wouldn’t be allowed to join future walkouts.

Parker said some future national student protests appear to be “politically motivated” and said Easton schools have “no interest” in allowing participation.

He expressed his “complete confidence” in school administrators to handle such matters. “The board trusts the people who work for us,” said Parker, in comments echoed by Chieda.

Parker noted not all students joined the walkout at Keller because it was a decision each one of them had to make. He said some students wrote notes thanking first responders as a way to participate.

McMorran pointed out that about 200 of 900 Barlow students took place in the walkout, meaning 700 students chose not to do so and this showed there was “no compulsion” involved.

“People of Easton, don’t let us get divided,” he said.