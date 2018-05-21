Easton residents promote nonprofit to help the blind

When Easton resident Paska Nayden overcame cancer, her dog Zachary was there for her. “He comforted me,” she said. “He was literally going through it with me.”

Nayden’s pet dog motivated her to be active when possible and consoled her when she was too tired to do anything. That experience helped her appreciate how much a dog can help a person get through a challenging time.

It’s part of the reason Nayden and her sister — Lena Gjonaj — later decided to become volunteer dog raisers for Guiding Eyes for the Blind (GEB), a nonprofit organization that provides guide dogs to blind and visually impaired people at no cost.

Nayden said a guide dog improves a blind person’s quality of life.

“Dogs add so much when you’re dealing with hurdles in life, and they give you unconditional love,” she said.

Gjonaj, who lives with her sister, agreed. “You’re helping enhance someone’s life, giving them mobility so they’re more active and can get around the community,” she said.

The sisters spent about a year and a half raising their first guide dog, Whitney, before turning her over to GEB professional trainers in March. If all goes well, Whitney will become a guide dog after six months of training.

Nayden and Gjonaj receive updates on Whitney’s progress, and hope to attend the dog’s graduation ceremony later this year. They likely will be able to meet the blind person with whom she is partnered.

On the same day they dropped off Whitney, they picked up a new female pup named Quail to raise. Both are Labrador retrievers, as are most GEB dogs. The organization also uses German shepherds.

Their role in the process, Nayden said, is to raise “a social, loving pet who won’t jump up on things,” providing “a good foundation” for the professional trainer.

“They really depend on raisers to get a dog to a certain place, and then professional trainers get them to another level,” she said.

Another Easton resident, Darlene Jacobs, has raised Guiding Eyes for the Blind dogs and now is a regional coordinator for the organization. “You can see what they do for other people – the independence you’re giving them,” she said.

Jacobs mentors raisers, fosters relationships among them, and occasionally conducts training classes. “Most of the raisers are repeat ones because they really enjoy doing it,” she said.

She recently attended a meeting attended by 90 blind people with Guiding Eyes for the Blind dogs. “It really brought home the perspective of what these dogs can do for people,” she said.

Jacobs was particularly touched when she first met the 16-year-old girl who was partnered with Abby, a Labrador she raised with her youngest son’s help. “It was so rewarding to meet her and her family, and nice to see what she’s been able to accomplish with the dog,” she said.

Through the years, she has stayed in touch with the girl, who has completed high school, soon will finish college, and plans to attend graduate school this fall.

Long-established

Based in New York state, GEB began in the 1950s and is one of 11 accredited guide dog schools in the country. It has raised more than 7,000 dogs for the blind and visually impaired.

According to the GEB website, about $50,000 is invested in a dog by the time it is partnered with a person. This includes the cost of breeding, raising, training, veterinary care, and follow-up services once the dog is placed.

Dogs are carefully matched with raisers based on extensive surveys and interviews. People may also volunteer to host future guide dogs for a weekend, which is often the first step to becoming long-term raisers.

A puppy is usually 8 to 10 weeks old when given to a raiser. The organization helps a raiser with initial needs, such as special puppy food, toys and perhaps a crate, but then the raiser becomes responsible for expenses except veterinary care, which is provided by GEB.

“We get a lot more out of it than we put in,” Nayden said.

The sisters take their dog to weekly GEB meetings in Westport, attended by a trainer. They have one-on-one sessions with a trainer at such locations as Home Depot, where the dog learns about being in a store and parking lot.

At home, the sisters work on reinforcing basic commands, proper behavior, and keeping the dog mentally and physically active.

The dog is taken to more locations as it matures, such as workplaces, social events and stores. They take the dog to local schools to speak with students about GEB’s mission. “We try to expose the dog to different situations so they are comfortable and confident,” Nayden said.

“Socialization is very important,” Gjonaj said.

Not all the dogs successfully become guide dogs. Some might instead become companions to special needs individuals or even house pets.

The sisters said that through breeding, training and instinct, the successful dogs understand they must adapt their behavior to the people they are around, whether children or those with disabilities. “They realize this is what they were born to do,” Nayden said.

The sisters said people do become attached to the dogs, making it difficult to eventually say goodbye. “How can you not? They are the sweetest things,” Nayden said.

“It was difficult when dropping off Whitney,” she said. “But we know we’re going to have to give them up and they’re doing something special for a family.”

Gjonaj pointed out that the dog becomes an important part of a raiser’s life for 18 months. “They leave a part of their hearts in us, and we hope we leave a part of ours in them,” she said.