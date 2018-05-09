Easton residents can recycle electronics

Easton’s Clean Energy Task Force is sponsoring an e-recycling event on Saturday, May 12, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the back parking lot at Samuel Staples Elementary School. The Take 2 Electronics Recycling team will be there to assist residents with unloading.

Accepted items include CD players, DVD players, televisions, PCs/laptops, monitors, modems, keyboards/computer mice, copiers, scanners, fax machines, printers, VCRs, iPods/PDAs, game systems, microwaves, stereo equipment, cell phones, telephones, modems, answering machines, camcorders, cameras, tablets, e-books, microwaves, and other small appliances.

Not accepted: smoke detectors and hazardous materials, such as lighter fluids, liquids and paint. Visit take2recycle.com or call 800-209-9322 with any questions.