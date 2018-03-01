Easton resident robbed at knifepoint

An Easton resident was robbed at knifepoint in his home Wednesday afternoon. The robber, who remains at large, took an undetermined amount of money, according to police.

At 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28, the Easton Police Department received a 911 call from a resident on Sunset Road who reported he was just robbed at knifepoint, according to police.

When police arrived at his home, the homeowner said the man entered the residence through a rear sliding door. The homeowner heard a noise and went to the dining room, where he confronted the man, police said.

The man was holding a large kitchen knife and demanded money from the homeowner. The homeowner turned over a bag containing an undetermined amount of cash. The suspect fled the residence, ran to a vehicle and sped away, according to police.

With assistance from the Bridgeport, Fairfield and Trumbull Police Departments, a search was conducted for the vehicle. The vehicle and suspect were not located, police said.

The Easton Police Department said they believe that this is an isolated incident. However, police encourage residents to secure their houses and vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing and several leads are being explored, according to police.

Anyone with information on this case may call the Easton Police Department at 203-268-4111.