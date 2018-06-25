Easton Republicans hold lobster and steak bake

The Easton Republican Town Committee is holding a lobster and steak bake on Saturday, June 30 at Aspetuck Park, 369 Black Rock Turnpike.

The event will take place at 4 p.m. There will be live music by the Jazz Guild of Fairfield County.

For kids there will be a bounce house, snow cones, cotton candy and softball.

The food menu includes choice of Maine lobster, steak, swordfish or chicken. Also included in the meal are steamers, steamed mussels, corn on the cob, salads and watermelon. For more information, click on the event flier link on eastonrtc.org