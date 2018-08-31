Easton Republican Town Committee honors Jim Riling

The Easton Republican Town Committee’s annual Campaign Kickoff Dinner will honor Jim Riling at Vazzy’s 19th Hole at Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course, Fairfield, on Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. There will be cocktails, buffet dinner, special guests, silent and live auctions and a tribute to Jim.

Riling was born and raised in Easton. He has a bachelor’s degree from UConn and an MBA from Sacred Heart University. After a short hiatus, he moved back to Easton with his wife Nancy where he raised his three daughters who all went through the Easton school system. He has been a member of the Easton Republican Town Committee since 2005, serving on the Nominating Committee as well as serving as vice chairman and chairman.

Currently, Riling is an active member of the committee and is handling the campaigns for this election cycle. He is also president of trustees for Jesse Lee United Methodist Church. “He has a deepheld love of Easton and is actively assisting people in town, all without flourish or accolades,” a press release said.

For more information, contact Wendy Bowditch at 203-856-1958 or send an email to [email protected].