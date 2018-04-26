Easton Republican Town Committee elects officers

The 30-member Easton Republican Town Committee has cast ballots to elect new officers, selecting Wendy Bowditch as chairman, and Vincent Caprio as vice chairman. John Allan and Lisa Tasi were also elected, as treasurer and secretary, respectively.

“I want to thank the members of the Easton RTC for their support in electing me as the new Chairman,” said Wendy Bowditch. “I am looking forward to serving and working with Vincent Caprio, Lisa Tasi, John Allan and the entire committee. I hope to bring some fresh ideas and energy to the party. We are nothing without the hardworking members of the committee, including Jim Riling, who I would like to thank for his hard work and dedication.”

The new officers were elected on Thursday, March 29.