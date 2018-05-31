Easton referendum question, absentee ballots available

There will be one question for Easton electors at the referendum vote on Tuesday, June 5.

“Shall the Regional School District No. 9, composed of the towns Easton and Redding appropriate and authorize the expenditure of $24,240,492 as the operating budget of the district for the period of July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019? (Easton’s share is $10,842,772 and Redding’s share is $13,397,720.) Answer Yes or No.

Voting will be held between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the Samuel Staples Elementary School.

Absentee ballots

Absentee ballots for the June 5 referendum will be available at the town clerk’s office in Easton Town Hall. The town of Easton budget passed by referendum vote on May 8. However, with the combined votes of Easton and Redding, the Regional School District No. 9 question was defeated. A re-vote for Regional School District No. 9 is set for June 5 in Easton and Redding.

Absentee balloting is available for those individuals who cannot vote in person for one of the following reasons: active service in the armed forces, absence from town during all hours of the referendum, physical disability, illness, or religious tenets.

An application must first be completed, and then the ballot will be issued to the applicant in person. A ballot may not be issued in person to anyone other than the applicant. If the applicant is unable to come in person, an application must first be completed and delivered to the town clerk with the designation of the person to hand-carry the ballot. The applicant may designate a member of his or her family or designee to pick up the ballot and return it to the town clerk. The completed and signed application form must be presented to the town clerk’s office at which time an absentee ballot will be issued to either the applicant or the applicant’s designee.

Since this referendum is being held with fewer than three weeks’ notice, absentee ballots may not be mailed by the town clerk. An application Form ED-3R may be downloaded from the town of Easton website, eastonct.gov, or from sots.ct.gov.

Completed absentee ballots may be either hand-delivered or mailed to the town clerk’s office, and must be received no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 5. Those with questions may call the town clerk’s office Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 203-268-6291.

Results of the June 5 vote will be broadcast online at aspetuck.news after the polls close.