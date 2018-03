Due to a more precise prediction from their meteorologist, Easton, Redding and Region 9 schools have decided to advance their early dismissal by one hour.

The dismissal times will be as follows:

Joel Barlow High School: 11:00 a.m.

Helen Keller Middle School: 11:50 a.m.

Redding Elementary School: 11:50 a.m.

Samuel Staples Elementary School: 12:40 p.m.

John Read Middle School: 12:40 p.m.