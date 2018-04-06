Easton P&Z discusses master plan status, fence in floodplain

Master plan status

Consultant Glenn Chalder will help the P&Z complete the new town Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD). Land Use Director John Hayes had been working on the plan, and P&Z members expressed their appreciation to Hayes for his efforts.

Chalder has been serving as a consultant to the P&Z on rewriting the town’s zoning regulations, a separate but somewhat related task.

P&Z members concluded that having Chalder oversee both tasks would bring consistency. “It’s a process that needs to be aligned and coordinated,” said Robert Maquat.

The POCD, often called the master plan, is an advisory document that outlines themes and goals for the town during the next decade.

Maquat said the POCD should balance Easton’s role as a rural, farming community that protects the region’s water supply “with things we can do to enhance the sense of community in town.”

Chalder, of Simsbury-based Planimetrics, has indicated the POCD should perhaps include less specific data and focus more on overall themes, Maquat said.

Later this year, separate public hearings will be held on the proposed new POCD and zoning regulations to get citizen feedback.

The P&Z also is looking into ways to better communicate directly with the public on the processes, perhaps through social media or the town website.

Fence in floodplain

P&Z will hold a public hearing April 9 on a request to allow a fence in a floodplain at a newly built house at 180 Redding Road.

The developer, 180 Redding Road LLC, installed the eight-foot-high wooden fence in a regulated area without permission and subsequently was told to submit an application.

The property is at the corner of Route 136 (Westport Road) and close to the Weston border. The application describes it as “a privacy fence along the western property line and Westport Road.”

The fence is about 350 feet long, with 300 feet of it being within the 100-year floodplain.

A fence within a floodplain may not serve as a potential barrier to water flow. The application explains this fence is in the floodplain but not the floodway, it runs parallel to an existing stone wall and the nearby Aspetuck River, and the bottom of the fence is eight to 16 inches above the ground.

“Therefore, the fence does not present a barrier to the flow of the river,” according to the application.

Maquat said the developer likely hopes to get permission soon so it has “a clean title” and can sell the property.