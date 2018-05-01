Easton P&Z approves more solar panels at Staples

Easton Planning and Zoning Commission Briefs:

Staples solar panels

The P&Z approved adding a 12th row of solar arrays to the phase two installation of solar panels behind Samuel Staples Elementary School. The new row will be at the northern end of the solar display, closest to Banks Road.

With the new row, the project should provide all of the school’s energy needs once completed. This “will allow us to get to 100%,” said John Dunster, director of NorthEast Energy Design & Solutions (NEEDS), the project manager.

The P&Z previously gave zoning approval for the new phase, but the new row of panels represents a slight change, so NEEDS representatives came back to provide details to the commission. The additional row won’t have an impact on wetlands.

P&Z concluded that the new row doesn’t represent a significant change in the previous plan and won’t negatively impact neighbors, so no new public hearing was required. Maquat called it “a very minor increase in intensity.”

Phase one has 14 rows of panels, so there will be 26 rows once the project is completed. “We want to support sustainability when we can,” Maquat said.

Tennis court lights

A Judd Road couple received permission to add lighting to a tennis court being built in their yard.

The closest neighbor’s house appears to be about 300 feet from the court at 461 Judd Road, being constructed by property owners Manu and Eda Krishnan. The court meets the requirement of being at least 40 feet from a bordering property and 50 feet from a road.

The light poles will be 24 feet high and have shields near the LED lights to limit illumination spillage in the sky and on surrounding land.

Manu Krishnan said the lights will enable him to play tennis with his children when he gets home from work at night.

He was advised to inform neighbors of his lighting plans to prevent any problems, with Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Robert Maquat noting that nearby residents could come the P&Z later to raise objections and seek modifications.

“We need to get a handle on the impact it will have on neighboring properties,” Maquat said when going over details of the lighting plan.

Manu Krishnan and a representative said the most immediate neighbor has indicated no objections to the tennis court plans. The Krishnans’ 3.1-acre lot is near Knapp Street and close to the Monroe border.

Before the unanimous approval vote, Maquat said the illumination plan seems “reasonable,” with “minimal spillage of illumination off the property.”