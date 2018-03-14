Easton P&Z action could end a Saddle Ridge lawsuit

The Easton Planning and Zoning Commission took action Monday that is expected to end one of the three outstanding lawsuits involving the Saddle Ridge affordable housing development.

In a 3-0 vote, the P&Z voted to clarify some of the many conditions it included when approving the project in March 2017. As a result, the developer may drop its pending lawsuit against the commission challenging many of those conditions, which are requirements placed on the developer.

“There has been a resolution to the lawsuit the applicant has on the conditions the [commission] had put on the approval,” P&Z Chairman Robert Maquat explained after the vote. Some of the conditions were deemed to be “vague” and needed to be spelled out in detail, he said.

The vote does not impact two other pending lawsuits — the Saddle Ridge developer’s longstanding appeal of inland wetlands approval conditions imposed by the Conservation Commission and legal action by the Coalition to Save Easton challenging the P&Z’s approval of the project.

“Those are still out there,” Maquat said.

The applicant, Saddle Ridge Developers LLC, plans to build a 66-unit development of both single-family homes and duplexes on 124.7 acres between Sport Hill, Westport (Route 136), Cedar Hill, and Silver Hill roads. Twenty residences would be classified as affordable under statute 8-30g, Connecticut’s affordable housing law.

Maquat said the March 12 meeting vote was taken based on feedback from commission attorney Ira Bloom, who has been participating in discussions with opposing counsel and presiding Superior Court Judge Marshall Berger as the lawsuits work their way through the courts.

“It became apparent to Judge Berger some of our conditions need clarification,” Maquat told his fellow commissioners.

This includes getting more specific about some terms in the conditions, such as stating specifically how much money should be set aside in a reserve fund by the developer and future homeowners’ association to ensure certain future work is done at the site. The P&Z approval included 77 specific conditions.

A conference call among the judge and litigants is scheduled for March 20.

Maquat said the formal vote at the P&Z meeting would “put on the record” that the commission accepts items clarified during legal discussions. “Nothing’s been deleted,” he said of the conditions. “If anything, it’s been strengthened for the town” at the direction of the judge.

“There have been no other changes,” he said.

Maquat said some of the specific clarifications had been discussed by the commission in executive session at prior meetings, with guidance from an outside engineering consultant and Bloom.

Taking the vote, he said, was a way of “bringing the public up to speed on where the process lies. … The public deserves to know what is going on.”

Voting with Maquat to approve the resolution at the March 12 meeting were members Ray Martin and Wallace Williams. Other members present weren’t on the commission when Saddle Ridge was approved and therefore didn’t vote on the clarification resolution.

The P&Z approval had rezoned the Saddle Ridge parcel from three-acre, single-family home zoning to a newly created Planned Housing Opportunity zone. All lots would be at least one acre and be served by individual wells and septic systems. About one-third of the overall site would remain as open space.

The approval noted that statute 8-30g puts a particularly high burden on towns to reject affordable housing applications when they have limited affordable housing stock, as is the case in Easton.

The developer’s appeal of the inland wetlands approval conditions dates back to 2014, and actually involves a different development plan for the property. But the P&Z decided in 2017 that the new plan approved was similar enough to an earlier plan that a new wetlands application wasn’t necessary — a decision the Coalition to Save Easton is challenging in its lawsuit.

The coalition’s lawsuit also challenges whether allowing one septic system for each duplex violates a town ordinance against community septic systems, and if the project would harm the public drinking supply by impacting reservoirs and the watershed.

