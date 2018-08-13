Easton Public Library to spotlight The Handmaid’s Tale

The Easton Public Library will celebrate The Great American Read with two programs featuring the town’s One Book/One Town novel, The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood.

On Tuesday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m., there will be a screening of the 1990 movie starring Natasha Richardson, Faye Dunaway, Robert Duvall and Aidan Quinn.

On Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m., Anna M. Lawrence, associate professor of history and director of Women, Gender & Sexuality Studies at Fairfield University, will speak about the book and lead a discussion.

There’s plenty of time to check out a copy of the book and join the programs programs, the event organizers noted.

The Great American Read is a television and online series from PBS that was designed to start a conversation about the benefits and joys of reading, and the ways books have impacted lives. Americans have the opportunity to read any or all of 100 adult and young adult books and vote for their favorite. The PBS television series will resume in the fall.

Registration is suggested for both programs. For more information or to register, use the library’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected].