The Easton Planning and Zoning Commission has scheduled a public hearing for Monday, Oct. 1 at the Helen Keller School, 360 Sport Hill Road in Easton to consider a draft of the 2018-2028 Easton Town Plan of Conservation and Development.

Immediately following the public hearing, the Planning and Zoning Commission will discuss next steps or adoption of the 2018-2028 Easton Town Plan of Conservation and Development.