Easton power outages remain high while Redding, Weston mostly restored

Storm Update, Sunday, March 11, 8:30 a.m.

Easton still has a high number of power outages from the recent storm. United Illuminating reports that 606 customers are still without power, 20.55% of the town. Eversource reports no power outages from their customers in Easton.

Power has been substantially restored in Redding. Eversource reports just four customers are without power.

In Weston, Eversource reports 151 customers are still without power, 4% of the town.

Eversource reports there are 3,347 customers still without power statewide, less than 1%. The company said it is working round the clock to have power fully restored by tonight.

United Illuminating reports that 2,457 of its customers are still without power statewide, .70%.