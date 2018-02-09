Easton police warn residents of phone scam

Easton Police have been receiving multiple reports of phone scams in town, according to officer Jay Festa of the Easton Police Department.

“The caller says a relative has been kidnapped. The caller then threatens to hurt the victim unless he gets cash,” Festa said. “The resident is told not to contact anyone, to just wire the cash immediately.”

The Easton Police Department received four reports of these calls alone on Friday, Feb. 9.

Festa said if anyone receives a call of this nature to “immediately hang up.”

“Never give out information,” he said, adding residents should then call the Easton Police Department at 203-268-4111.