Easton police to purchase new handguns

Easton police will be replacing their current handguns with a slightly smaller and lighter handgun.

The department now uses Glock 21 full-size .45-caliber guns, which will be traded in and replaced with Glock 19 compact .45-caliber weapons.

Some officers have complained that the current guns are too heavy, too big, hard to shoot at long distances, and difficult to grip correctly, according to Easton Detective Kent Lyman’s recent presentation to the Police Commission.

The Glock 21 also can catch on car seat belts and ride an officer’s service belt up, Lyman said.”It’s fairly heavy on their belts,” he said of the department’s current handgun.

Other law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and local police departments, are switching to the smaller Glock guns. Recent FBI studies have found that hitting a target in the right location, which happens more frequently with a smaller pistol, is more important than the power of the weapon and size of the ammunition.

A 9 mm handgun — that’s what the new Glock 19 is — “provides struggling shooters the best chance of success while improving the speed and accuracy of the most skilled shooters,” the FBI concluded in a report.

“Departments are moving into 9 mm,” said Lyman, the Easton Police Department’s firearms instructor and a member of the regional SWAT team.

The Norwalk and Wilton police departments recently changed to using 9 mm Glock pistols, and subsequently saw shooting test scores by personnel increase, Lyman said.

Each new gun would weigh 1.9 pounds, compared to the current weapon at 2.4 pounds. The bullet magazines also would be lighter, so the new weapon with the standard two magazines would be three-quarters of a pound lighter than the current weapon. The new pistols also would be one inch shorter in length.

The Easton Police Department could purchase up to 20 new Glock guns, plus holsters, magazines, pouches, and related equipment, for $6,025 after getting a trade-in credit of $300 for each current Glock 21.

The purchase would be made from Interstate Arms, one of two companies that provided a quote on a potential transaction. The other company, Atlantic Tactical, would charge $11,806 for 20 similar-type but non-Glock weapons and related accessories, with no trade-in available.

Ammunition for the new weapons should cost about 30% less. The Easton Police Department purchased its current handguns from Interstate Arms, using them “for our last switch-over,” according to Lyman.

The department has had the current Glock 21 guns for about five years, Lyman said. “We’re getting a really good trade on it,” he said, noting the cost of each new weapon would be only about $100 after trade-in credit, separate from the need to buy new holsters and other equipment.

Lyman said the life of a gun generally depends on how many times it is used. Easton police have formal weapons training twice a year, but many also train with their service weapons on their own.

He said police departments tend to purchase new guns every 10 years or so, because after that the need and cost to replace parts usually becomes prohibitive.

The Easton Police Department has 15 certified officers. The exact number of new weapons to be purchased may be narrowed down, Chief Tim Shaw said. “The research done shows smaller and lighter seems to be more accurate,” Shaw said of replacing the current pistols.

The Police Commission unanimously approved the Glock 19 purchase at its Feb. 12 meeting.

“It almost turns into a cost reduction” because of the trade-in value and lower ammunition cost, member Vincent Battaglia said.

Glock is an Austrian-based company known for its semi-automatic handguns, which are popular with many law enforcement agencies.

