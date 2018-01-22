Easton Police Log

The Easton Police Department responded to 200 calls from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15. Among the calls were the following:

Mail theft

On Jan. 8, a resident on North Park Ave reported packages stolen from her mailbox. Several residents on Rock House Road and Weathervane reported on the morning of Jan. 9, that items were stolen from their vehicles sometime during the night.

Deer rescue

On Jan. 9 at approximately 6:11 p.m., the Easton Fire Department reported receiving a call for a deer in the ice at 30 Silver Hill Road. Rescue personnel responded immediately. The deer was safely rescued from the water.

PRAWN warrant

Krystal Leigh Loomis, 32, of 90 A Huntingtown Road, Newtown, was arrested after a routine traffic stop on Jan. 11 for no right brake light and no marker plate visible. It was discovered that the Easton Police Department held a warrant for Loomis for Failure to Appear for Motor Vehicle charges from a single motor vehicle accident that occurred in Easton on Aug. 14, 2017. She was released on a $500 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 23. it was discovered that Loomis was wanted on a PRAWN warrant (Paperless Arrest Warrant Network) out of Troop A in Southbury for a probation violation. She was arrested and processed by Easton police for that PRAWN warrant.