Easton police chief honored by commissioners’ association

Three Connecticut police chiefs were honored by the State of Connecticut Police Commissioners Association at the Distinguished Chiefs Awards Dinner, held Sept. 26 at Grassy Hill Country Club in Orange.

Those honored were Easton Police Chief Timothy Shaw, Newtown Police Chief James Viadero and East Haven Police Chief Edward Lennon.

Shaw was nominated for the award by Easton Police Commissioner Marvin Gelfand, the association’s treasurer. The award was presented to Shaw by his longtime co-worker and personal friend, Stamford Police Chief Jon Fonteneau.

Shaw took over as Easton’s sixth police chief in July 2015. He retired from the Stamford Police Department after serving 28 years where he rose to the rank of Deputy Chief.

Since he began his tenure in Easton, Shaw has been recognized by the State Coalition Against Domestic Violence, and has testified in front of the Public Safety Commission to change language in legislation that benefited law enforcement. He is the state coordinator for Project Lifesaver and has led an opioid awareness campaign.

Shortly after coming to Easton, Shaw oversaw a very serious criminal investigation where he coordinated efforts between the Easton Police Department, Connecticut State Police, Bridgeport Police Department, Westport Police Department, Weston Police Department, the State’s Attorney’s Office, U.S. Marshal’s, and the United States Attorney’s Office. The investigation led to the apprehension and successful prosecution of two individuals. Shaw works very closely with the town’s schools where safety and security is his number one priority, according to the association.

The dinner was attended by Shaw’s wife Nancy, their grown children and family members as well as members of the Easton Police Department, Stamford Police Department, Easton Police Commission, as well as Easton Fire Department Chief Steve Waugh.