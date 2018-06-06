Easton Planning and Zoning prepares new master plan

The Easton Planning and Zoning Commission has been working for a few years to update the Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD), informally known as the master plan. State law requires that the plan be revised every decade.

The POCD is an advisory document that provides guidance on how the town should be developed. Changes suggested in the POCD can be enacted only by altering the zoning regulations and subsequent zoning decisions made by the P&Z.

The P&Z also is working on updating the zoning regulations, a separate but related process that won’t be completed until after the new POCD is adopted.

“The two should complement each other,” P&Z Chairman Robert Maquat said at the May 21 P&Z meeting.

Maquat said the public information hearing should probably involve commission members and staff detailing the draft POCD, with most public input taking place later at an official public hearing.

Maquat said “an urgency” exists in finding a way for Easton to generate more tax dollars because of a stagnant tax base, sluggish real estate values and rising government costs. “Our fiscal model is not a good one,” he said.

He said this must be balanced with a desire to keep the town primarily rural and Easton’s unique role in protecting land because it provides public drinking water to much of Fairfield County. “We’re limited in what we can develop,” Maquat said.

The topic of creating a town center was again discussed. The POCD is likely to recommend using the state’s Village District guidelines as a way to create a small commercial hub near the intersection of Sport Hill, Center and Banks roads, where the Easton Village Store and Silverman’s Farm now are located.

“These things need to be put on the table,” Maquat said of discussing the concept during the public information meeting.

Vice Chairman Ray Martin stressed the commission isn’t suggesting anything like strip shopping centers but rather a few targeted businesses in small buildings with appropriate architecture. “People need to see what we’ve been talking about the past two years,” Martin said.

Maquat said the goal is to hear from all town residents, and not just a small group of people who may be opposed to any kind of development.

Also discussed was the amount of agricultural land in Easton, including the number of parcels and acres in the state’s Public Act 490 program that lowers real estate taxes on property used for agriculture, forestry or open space.

Tom Brady, a local farmer who’s been offering advice to the P&Z on agricultural regulations and related matters, said about 44% of land in Easton is protected by Act 490 classification. “A very large part of Easton is agricultural,” he said.

Brady said agriculture is experiencing “a resurgence,” with new farm operations in town, and it should be a central theme in the POCD.

The P&Z has been highlighting the importance of agriculture while working on the new POCD and zoning regulations.

The P&Z will provide an update on the status of finalizing a new Plan of Conservation and Development during a public information session on June 20. More details on the meeting will be released soon.