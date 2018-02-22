Easton Parks and Rec appointment surrounded by controversy

In a split vote, the Easton Board of Selectmen did not reappoint a Parks and Recreation Commission member and instead named a different person to the position.

Robert Klem, who wasn’t reappointed, said he was unhappy with the decision. “I’m bothered,” he said after the vote at the Feb. 15 Board of Selectmen meeting. “I’m upset the town loses because of politics. It’s generally an automatic process.”

Klem and two supporters were in the audience at the meeting but not allowed to speak, despite their requests, when the agenda item was under discussion. Public comments generally are restricted to a time near the start of selectmen meetings, but exceptions can be made.

Democratic Selectman Robert Lessler and Republican Selectman Carolyn Colangelo voted to replace Klem with Robert “Rocky” Sullivan, a Democrat. First Selectman Adam Dunsby, a Republican, voted against the Sullivan appointment.

Klem is an unaffiliated voter. He was appointed to fill a Parks & Rec vacancy about a year and a half ago, and the seat now was up for a full three-year appointment.

“I’m an outspoken member,” Klem said. “I’ve probably upset several people.”

Lessler made the motion to appoint his fellow Democrat to the commission, pointing out some of Sullivan’s qualifications.

Dunsby said he wouldn’t support the appointment because he thought Klem has been “a very good member.” He said while he’s sure Sullivan would do a good job, he didn’t see the need to replace Klem.

Colanego said she would support “the Democrat” — Sullivan — because five of seven Parks & Rec Commission seats are filled by Republicans. “It’s important we have some balance on boards in town,” she said.

“It’s unusual we have a situation where we have more than one person who wants to serve,” Colangelo added.

Unaffiliated role

After the meeting, Lessler said the fact that Klem is unaffiliated works against him because neither the Republican Town Committee (RTC) nor the Democratic Town Committee (DTC) supported his re-appointment.

Klem didn’t buy that reasoning. “That’s an excuse,” he said, noting the selectmen had appointed him to fill the original commission vacancy and later named him to a subcommittee to review the Parks & Rec Department — and he wasn’t affiliated with either major political party at those times, either.

Sullivan’s appointment lasts through January 2021. He was endorsed by the DTC for the position while the RTC made no endorsement. Sullivan also is a newer member of the DTC.

“I’m sure he’s going to do a great job,” Lessler said. “I know he’s very excited and enthusiastic about filling the position.”

According to Sullivan’s résumé, he’s worked in information technology as a manager and director since the 1990s.

Dunsby said the RTC didn’t make an endorsement because the state’s minority party representation law doesn’t allow another Republican to be named to the board. A maximum of five members from one party can serve on a seven-member board.

Klem said he was first appointed to the board after being approached to do so because of his longtime involvement in youth sports. “It was hard to fill so they came to me,” he said.

Klem said people usually are denied re-appointment only because they’ve been on too long or have missed many meetings. But he said he’s had a good attendance record at meetings, and the commission benefits from having members like himself with children currently involved in Parks & Rec programs.

“I’m amazed a Republican did it,” he said of Colangelo’s vote for his replacement.

Klem said as a commission member he worked to institute controls over field rental revenue, get field schedules put online, remove junk near playing fields, and have recycling bins put at Morehouse Park.

He’s been active with the Little League, Easton Community Center and AYSO, helped to start a winter indoor soccer league, and is an active volunteer Easton firefighter.