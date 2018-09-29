Easton park considered as site for SHU baseball field

The Easton Planning and Zoning Commission appears open to considering the idea of putting a Sacred Heart University baseball field on the town-owned Morehouse property, which is near Samuel Staples Elementary School.

“i’m intrigued with the idea,” Chairman Robert Maquat said at the Sept. 17 meeting.

The P&Z took no formal action and no formal proposal has been presented, and such a project would require approval by other entities in town government. The P&Z only indicated it would further look into the idea.

“I think we should at least be open to the consideration,” said Maquat, noting such a project could allow the town to benefit more economically from the proximity of SHU.

The commission discussed the concept after receiving a letter from the Board of Selectmen asking the P&Z to provide input on the possibility of allowing SHU to build a baseball facility at either the Morehouse property or Veterans Field, a town-owned outdoor recreational site near the Easton Community Center.

SHU originally inquired about putting the baseball field at the South Park property, also municipally owned, but the selectmen rejected that idea. Neighbors and open space advocates had opposed using this site on lower South Park Avenue near the Trumbull and Fairfield borders.

The Morehouse property is officially known as Morehouse Civic Park but often called the “Morehouse Fields” by residents. It’s primarily used for recreational playing fields but also includes the town animal shelter, solar panels behind the elementary school, and a new cell-phone tower.

Maquat emphasized the town wouldn’t be selling any land to SHU. “We’re not talking about selling anything,” he said. “We’re not in the business of selling land.”

The P&Z indicated it couldn’t support using Veterans Field for a SHU baseball facility because of limited space, limited parking, and already heavy use.

The baseball field would likely include bleacher seating, team dugouts, restrooms and new parking. The field might require 50 to 100 parking spaces, which could be used by other Morehouse Park users.

Maquat said in return for allowing SHU to build and use the field, the town could benefit by having SHU pay for needed infrastructure improvements in the park such as a planned perimeter walking trail.

In addition, the SHU baseball team probably would use the field for only about three months a year — from mid-March to mid-June — meaning the facility would be available at other times to town organizations, such as youth sports leagues.

The university also would probably make annual lease payments to the town for use of the land.

P&Z members said the town could suggest conditions and specific improvements it might want in return for allowing the college baseball field at the park.

“It’s all on the table,” said Maquat, indicating he would ask SHU officials for more details on the possible baseball facility. This includes expected hours of operation for university baseball activities.

John Hayes, town land-use director, said SHU would likely need about 1.5 acres for a baseball field and the idea “might be an opportunity for shared use” with the town.

Maquat said an area in the park where the town Public Works Department now stores excess materials such as road millings and dirt could be a “feasible location” for the baseball field. The field would be partially screened by the tree canopy and buffered by a nearby cell tower, he said.

The public works materials could be moved elsewhere on the Morehouse property or possibly off-site, Maquat said. Vice Chairman Ray Martin wondered why the materials now are stored in the park.

The baseball field’s possible location is supposed to be used for recreation uses based on the P&Z-approved Morehouse Civic Park master plan, Maquat said.

“I think it’s worth pursuing,” said member Ross Ogden, stressing it’s important to make sure any project’s scale remains appropriate for a park in a small town and doesn’t “overwhelm” the site.

Maquat pointed out fewer people usually attend baseball games than football games, with noise from a SHU football facility in Fairfield near the Easton border now being a concern for some Easton residents.

The selectmen’s letter to the P&Z on the SHU baseball field was not a formal 8-24 referral, when the P&Z offers its advisory opinion on improving or selling municipal land. State law requires 8-24 referrals in these situations and this will happen in the future if the SHU baseball field should be pursued.