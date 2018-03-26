Easton P& Z discusses Gilbertie’s, bridge replacements

The use of a temporary trailer for an office at Gilbertie’s Herb Gardens has been unanimously approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Chairman Robert Maquat, who made the motion to approve the application at the March 12 meeting, said Sal Gilbertie’s operation is “a genuine working farm” that has to make adjustments to compete in a changing farm industry.

“It’s temporary,” Maquat said of the office trailer, adding Gilbertie may apply for a building permit in the future if he wants to construct a permanent, stand-alone office structure.

In a letter, Gilbertie wrote that relocating the office space from an existing barn to the new location will make the farm more “efficient.” He pointed out the farm had eliminated a 576-square-foot “overhang” area attached to the packing barn in 2013.

Maquat said the office trailer was “in essence replacing a prior temporary structure.” He noted the farm operation has multiple greenhouses, barns and other structures on the 37-acre property.

The office trailer would be 56 feet long by 12 feet wide, providing 672 square feet of space. According to the application, it would resemble temporary structures used at construction sites and be placed near greenhouses in the rear of the property, where it couldn’t be seen by neighbors or from roads.

Gilbertie’s Herb Gardens is at 65 Adams Road and includes a smaller parcel that connects to Sport Hill Road.

Member Wallace Williams asked “how temporary” the structure would be, and Maquat indicated the exact timeline is unknown. “I’m unaware of any end date,” he said.

Alternate Justin Giorlando, noting the property is for sale, asked what might happen to the office trailer if the farm was sold. Maquat said the approval goes with the land and not the property owner, but the issue could be revisited if the land should change hands.

Vice Chairman Ray Martin suggested adding a stipulation that the trailer be immobile and not allowed to have wheels, which was made part of the formal approval motion.

Bridge replacements

The P&Z will hold a public hearing on replacing the northern South Park Avenue bridge over the Mill River on April 9.

This is the bridge near Buck Hill Road and Marich Drive, and not the bridge slightly south near Riverside Lane that’s been reduced to one lane because of structural concerns.

The town now expects to rebuild the northern bridge first because of state funding issues, which represents a change in plans. “The town is interested in switching which bridge they repair first,” Maquat said.

The P&Z previously approved plans for a new southern bridge, based on having received that application first from the town. Anchor Engineering Services of Glastonbury has designed both new bridges, which should cost about $1.5 million each.

Zoning applications are necessary for the bridges because of floodplain issues. The application for the other bridge — which also goes over the Mill River — led to discussions about the impact on accessing nearby trails and whether a sidewalk was needed.

UConn project

Giorlando discussed the possibility of having the University of Connecticut senior engineering design class do a project in Easton.

Every academic year, the class selects a project somewhere in the state to work on at no cost. The class can “create a concept plan for you,” said Giorlando, a state Department of Transportation engineer who went to UConn.

Giorlando said his DOT design crew now is working on a roundabout elsewhere in the state that the UConn senior class focused on last year.

The class does a lot of background work on a potential project, helping local people “visualize” what the final product might look like, he said. Students can complete multiple tasks related to engineering, including a traffic analysis.

Towns can fill out forms for projects to be considered by the UConn engineering class.

Commission members liked the idea, suggesting students potentially could work on possible plans involving Morehouse Park, a bicycle and walking path system, intersection redesign, traffic calming measures, or a village center.